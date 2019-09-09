Vuelta a Espana: Tao Geoghegan Hart second on stage 16 as Primoz Roglic retains lead

Jakob Fuglsang pushed clear of Tao Geoghegan Hart midway up the epic final climb

Briton Tao Geoghegan Hart missed out on his first stage win in a Grand Tour for the second day in a row as he came second on stage 16 of the Vuelta a Espana.

Dane Jakob Fuglsang won the mountainous stage by 22 seconds from Geoghegan Hart - who came third on Sunday - as Primoz Roglic extended his overall race lead.

On a day the peloton allowed the breakaway a significant advantage, Roglic finished in 16th but added 23 seconds to his lead over world champion Alejandro Valverde.

Heading up the 18km 'special category' final climb, Valverde was unable to respond when Tadej Pogacar and Miguel Angel Lopez attacked.

Roglic bridged over to the pair and they pulled away to finish on the same time.

Pogacar is now less than minute behind second-placed Valverde, with Lopez a further 17 seconds back.

One of the biggest movers on the day was 23-year-old Briton James Knox, who finished fourth on the day to climb to 11th place overall.

Five stages remain before Sunday's 106.6km ride to Madrid, although Tuesday is a rest day.

Stage 17 is a flat 219.6 km ride on Wednesday from Aranda de Duero to Guadalajara.

Stage 16 result

1. Jakob Fuglsang (Den/Astana) 4hrs 1min 22secs

2. Tao Geoghegan Hart (Gbr/Ineos) +22secs

3. Luis Leon Sanchez (Esp/Astana) +40secs

4. James Knox (GB/Deceuninck-Quick-Step) +42secs

5. Gianluca Brambilla (Ita/Trek-Segafredo) +1min 12secs

6. Thomas De Gendt (Bel/Lotto-Soudal) +2mins 9secs

7. Mikel Bizkarra (Esp/Euskadi-Murias) +2mins 15secs

8. Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri/Dimension Data) +2mins 21secs

9. Philippe Gilbert (Bel/Deceuninck-Quick-Step) +2mins 32secs

10. Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra/AG2R La Mondial) Same time

Overall leaders

1. Primoz Roglic (Slo/Jumbo Visma) 62hrs 17mins 52secs

2. Alejandro Valverde (Esp/Movistar) + 2mins 48secs

3. Tadej Pogacar (Slo/Emirates) +3mins 42secs

4. Miguel Angel Lopez (Col/Astana) +3mins 59secs

5. Rafal Majka (Pol/Bora-Hansgrohe) +7mins 40secs

6. Nairo Quintana (Col/Movistar) +7mins 43secs

7. Nicolas Eder (Fra/Cofidis) +10mins 27secs

8. Wilco Kelderman (Ned/Sunweb) +10mins 34secs

9. Carl Hagen (Nor/Lotto Soudal) +10mins 40secs

10. Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut/Bahrain-Merida) +12mins 5secs

11. James Knox (GB/Deceuninck-Quick Step) +13mins 26secs