End2End: Elliot Baxter claims victory again after seven-year wait

Elliot Baxter has competed for the Isle of Man in several international mountain bike events.

Elliot Baxter rode to a dominant victory in the 23rd edition of the Manx End2End Mountain Bike Challenge.

Isle of Man native Baxter, 41, completed the the 46.6-mile course in two hours 59 minutes to win for the first time since 2012.

He beat last year's winner Simon Skillicorn by almost eight minutes with Will Corkill finishing third.

Fay Holland completed the course in less than four hours to win the women's competition.

The event was marred by the death of a competitor following an "off-road" accident at Ballacraine.

Starting at the Point of Ayre and finishing in Port Erin, the course tackled 1,500 metres of climbing as it made its way through plantations, moorland and country lanes.

Junior rider Corkill took an early lead en-route to Brandywell but Baxter had moved two minutes clear of him as they passed through St John's.

Baxter continued to extend his advantage as the route wound its way south and won by a comfortable margin.

Following a slower start in the women's event Holland picked her way through the field and won by almost five minutes over Sacha Horsthuis.