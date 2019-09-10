Tour of Britain: Mathieu van der Poel wins stage four

Mathieu van der Poel is a star in road racing, cyclocross and mountain biking

Dutch rider Mathieu van der Poel won the fourth stage of the Tour of Britain from Newcastle to Kendal to take the overall lead.

Van der Poel launched an explosive uphill sprint to power clear, winning by three seconds from a group of four riders, including Britain's Ben Swift.

Italy's Matteo Trentin had started the day with a seven-second lead at the top of the general classification.

But he now trails Van der Poel by one second with four stages to go.