Vuelta a Espana: Philippe Gilbert wins stage 17 as Nairo Quintana moves second

Phillipe Gilbert finished stage 17 with a time of four hours, 20 minutes, 15 seconds

Philippe Gilbert won stage 17 of the Vuelta a Espana as favourite Nairo Quintana moved up to second in the general classification.

Belgian Gilbert was part of a 40-man break which benefited from strong crosswinds to get clear of the peloton.

Irishman Sam Bennett made the jump to Gilbert with 500m to go but settled for second with Remi Cavagna third.

A fine day for Quintana saw him finish five minutes 19 seconds ahead of leader Primoz Roglic to move up to second.

Quintana started the day in sixth, seven minutes and 43 seconds down on Roglic, but found himself in the early break with Dutchman Wilco Kelderman and Britain's James Knox.

The Colombian moved ahead of Movistar teammate Alejandro Valverde on Wednesday's 219.6km stage from Aranda de Duero to Guadalajara.

Quintana's performance now means he moves to within two minutes and 24 seconds of Team Jumbo-Visma's Roglic.

Wednesday's race was the first after a rest day, with Briton Tao Geoghegan Hart missing out on his first stage win in a Grand Tour on Monday as Jakob Fuglsang won stage 16.

Stage 18 on Thursday is a mountainous 177.5km ride from Colmenar Viejo to Becerril de la Sierra.

Stage 17 result

1. Philippe Gilbert (Bel/Deceuninck-Quick-Step) in 4hrs 20mins 15secs

2. Sam Bennett (Ire/Bora-Hansgrohe) at +2secs

3. Remi Cavagna (Fra/Deceuninck-Quick-Step) Same time

4. Dylan Teuns (Bel/Bahrain Merida)

5. Wilco Kelderman (Ned/Subweb)

6. Jonas Koch (Ger/CCC)

7. Lawson Craddock (USA/EF Education First)

8. Tim Declercq (Bel/Deceuninck-Quick-Step)

9. Silvan Dillier (Sui/AG2R La Mondiale)

10. James Knox (GB/Deceuninck-Quick-Step) +6secs

Overall leaders

1. Primoz Roglic (Slo/Jumbo-Visma) in 66hrs 43mins 36secs

2. Nairo Quintana (Col/Movistar) +2mins 24secs

3. Alejandro Valverde (Esp/Movistar) +2mins 48secs

4. Tadej Pogacar (Slo/UAE Team Emirates) +3mins 42secs

5. Miguel Angel Lopez (Esp/Astana) +3mins 59secs

6. Wilco Kelderman (Ned/Sunweb) +5mins 5secs

7. Rafal Majka (Pol/Bora-Hansgrohe) +7mins 40secs

8. James Knox (GB/Deceuninck - Quick Step) +8mins 3secs

9. Carl Hagen (Nor/Lotto Soudal)+10mins 43secs

10. Dylan Teuns (Bel/Bahrain Merida) +12mins 21secs