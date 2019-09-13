Tour of Britain: Mathieu van der Poel extends lead going into Saturday's final stage

Mathieu van der Poel leads second-placed Matteo Trentin by 12 seconds heading into Saturday's final stage

Dutchman Mathieu van der Poel extended his overall lead in the Tour of Britain as he won his second stage of the race.

Van der Poel, 24, powered clear of main rival Matteo Trentin in the final stages of the stiff uphill finish to win stage seven in Warwickshire.

He now leads Trentin by 12 seconds in the general classification going into Saturday's final stage.

"Everybody hurt their legs today," he told ITV Sport, "and tomorrow is going to be no different."

Britain's Ben Swift tried to launch a late attack in Burton Dassett Country Park but was swiftly overhauled as Van der Poel, followed by Trentin, surged clear.

It looked as though the Italian, sitting on Van der Poel's wheel as they approached the last 100m, when the hill levelled off, was in prime position to jump the world cyclocross champion.

But when Van der Poel kicked for the third time Trentin was unable to respond, immediately shaking his head as the Dutchman sprung clear, then giving his nemesis the thumbs up in appreciation of his ability, before spreading his arms wide in a 'what can I do?' gesture' as he crossed the line several bike lengths behind.

Australian Simon Clarke led the much reduced peloton across the line three seconds behind Van der Poel.

The final stage starts in Altrincham and finishes in central Manchester 166km later.

Tour of Britain stage seven result

1. Mathieu van der Poel (Ned/Corendon-Circus) 4hrs 7mins 49secs

2. Matteo Trentin (Ita/Mitchelton-Scott) +1sec

3. Simon Clarke (Aus/EF Education First) +3secs

4. Davide Cimolai (Ita/Israel Cycling Academy) Same time

5. Tiesj Benoot (Bel/Lotto-Soudal)

6. Jasper de Buyst (Bel/Lotto-Soudal)

7. Gianni Moscon (Ita/Ineos)

8. Xandro Meurisse (Bel/Wanty-Gobert)

9. Thomas Sprengers (Bel/Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise)

10. Amund Grondahl Jansen (Nor/Jumbo-Visma)

Tour of Britain overall standings after seven stages

1. Mathieu van der Poel (Ned/Corendon-Circus) 25hrs 58mins 25secs

2. Matteo Trentin (Ita/Mitchelton-Scott) +12secs

3. Jasper de Buyst (Bel/Lotto-Soudal) +40secs

4. Pavel Sivakov (Rus/Ineos) +42secs

5. Nils Politt (Ger/Katusha-Alpecin) +51secs

6. Gianni Moscon (Ita/Ineos) Same time

7. Mike Teunissen (Ned/Jumbo-Visma) +53secs

8. Andrey Amador (Crc/Movistar) +57secs

9. Tiesj Benoot (Bel/Lotto-Soudal) Same time

10. Amund Grondahl Jansen (Nor/Jumbo-Visma) +58secs