James Jones: BMX freestyle rider suffers broken elbow at World Urban Games
- From the section Cycling
BMX freestyle rider James Jones was forced to withdraw from the World Urban Games in Budapest, Hungary, after breaking his elbow in a crash.
Jones from Swansea said on social media: "Absolutely gutted, today didn't go as planned... ended up breaking my elbow. Was feeling so so good in practice."
The 25-year-old finished sixth at the 2018 Urban Cycling World Champs.
BMX freestyle park will make its Olympic Games debut at Tokyo 2020.