James Jones: BMX freestyle rider suffers broken elbow at World Urban Games

James Jones is hoping to qualify for the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo
BMX freestyle rider James Jones was forced to withdraw from the World Urban Games in Budapest, Hungary, after breaking his elbow in a crash.

Jones from Swansea said on social media: "Absolutely gutted, today didn't go as planned... ended up breaking my elbow. Was feeling so so good in practice."

The 25-year-old finished sixth at the 2018 Urban Cycling World Champs.

BMX freestyle park will make its Olympic Games debut at Tokyo 2020.

