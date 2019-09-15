Vuelta a Espana: Roglic wins first Grand Tour as Fabio Jakobsen takes final stage

Primoz Roglic (centre) had finished third at this year's Giro d'Italia and fourth at the 2018 Tour de France

Slovenian Primoz Roglic secured his first Grand Tour as Dutch sprinter Fabio Jakobsen won the final stage of the Vuelta a Espana in Madrid.

Jakobsen, 23, took his second stage win of the race, narrowly beating Sam Bennett in a chaotic final sprint.

The Irishman found himself boxed in and although he was closing fast was unable to add to his two previous stage wins.

Jumbo Visma's Roglic, 29, finished two minutes 16 seconds ahead of Spain's Alejandro Valverde overall.

Roglic became the first Slovenian to win the general classification in one of cycling's three Grand Tours - the Vuelta, the Tour of France and the Giro d'Italia.

He moved into the leader's red jersey after winning the individual time trial on stage 10.

He was favourite for the stage and put at least a minute and a half into all his main rivals.

That gave him a lead of nearly two minutes in the GC over Valverde and with help from his Jumbo Visma team he was able to retain the jersey over the second half of the Vuelta all the way to Madrid.

On a notable day for Slovenia, 20-year-old Tadej Pogacar of UAE Team Emirates joined Roglic on the podium in third place, as well as winning the young rider category.

Spanish rider Jesus Ezquerra produced a ring and proposed to his girlfriend midway through the stage. She said yes.

Stage 21 result:

1. Fabio Jakobsen (Ned/Deceuninck-Quick-Step) 2hrs 48mins 20 secs

2. Sam Bennett (Irl/Bora-Hansgrohe) Same time

3. Szymon Sajnok (Pol/CCC)

4. Jon Aberasturi (Esp/Caja Rural-Seguros RGA)

5. Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor/Dimension Data)

6. Edward Theuns (Bel/Trek-Segafredo)

7. Tosh Van der Sande (Bel/Lotto-Soudal)

8. Clement Venturini (Fra/Ag2r La Mondiale)

9. Marc Sarreau (Fra/Groupama-FDJ)

10. Dion Smith (Aus/Mitchelton-Scott)

Final General Classification:

1. Primoz Roglic (Slo/Jumbo-Visma) 83hrs 7mins 31secs

2. Alejandro Valverde (Esp/Movistar) + 2mins 16secs

3. Tadej Pogacar (Slo/UAE Team Emirates)+ 2mins 38secs

4. Nairo Quintana (Col/Movistar) + 3mins 29secs

5. Miguel Ángel Lopez (Col/Astana)+ 4mins 31secs

6. Rafał Majka (Pol/Bora-Hansgrohe)+ 7mins 16secs

7. Wilco Kelderman (Ned/Sunweb) + 9mins 47secs

8. Carl Frederik Hagen (Nor/Lotto-Soudal) +12mins 54secs

9. Marc Soler (Esp/Movistar) + 22mins 10secs

10. Mikel Nieve (Esp/Mitchelton-Scott) + 22mins 17secs