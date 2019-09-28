Road World Championship: Annemiek van Vleuten solos 105km to win first world road title

Annemiek van Vleuten (centre) and Anna van der Breggen (left) made it a Dutch one-two, with Australia's Amanda Spratt (right) third

Annemiek van Vleuten won her first world road race title after a stunning 105km solo breakaway in Yorkshire.

The Dutch rider, 36, attacked on the biggest climb of the day to Lofthouse and quickly built up a decisive lead.

An elite group of chasers, including Britain's Lizzie Deignan, could not reel her in and Van Vleuten cruised to a spectacular victory in Harrogate.

Compatriot Anna van der Breggen rode clear late on to claim silver, while Australia's Amanda Spratt took bronze.

Deignan was dropped after repeated efforts to animate the chase and finished in 31st back in the pack.

"It was not planned, I wanted to go hard on the climb as it was good for our team but I had a gap and my coach just said to continue," said Van Vleuten.

"This was really crazy - I'm a bit crazy, I train a lot and that helped me to be ready for such a big effort.

"I felt so many emotions on the line - it's such a big win for me, I've been world time trial champion but road champion you get to wear the jersey so much more."

More to follow.