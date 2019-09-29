Road World Championship: Denmark's Mads Pedersen claims shock elite men's road race title

Media playback is not supported on this device Road World Championships: Denmark's Mads Pedersen wins men's road race

Mads Pedersen claimed a shock victory in brutal wet conditions to become the first Dane to ever win the elite men's world road race title in Yorkshire.

Pedersen, 23, clawed his way back into the leading trio after initially being dropped on the final lap in Harrogate.

Even then Italy's Matteo Trentin was the favourite in the sprint finish but Pedersen surged past to beat him into second, with Switzerland's Stefan Kung taking bronze.

"This is unbelievable," said Pedersen.

"I didn't expect this and it wasn't the plan."

Pedersen is only the second Dane to win a world road race title after Amalie Dideriksen won the women's event in 2016.

After attacking to join Kung out front with 45km to go, Pedersen said he expected team-mates Michael Valgren and Jakob Fuglsang to bridge across but when they failed to do so, he just tried to "survive and hope for the best" after nearly six and a half hours of racing.

"I hoped that when I saw the finish line all the pain would be gone and I could do a good sprint," he said.

"It's every rider's dream to wear the rainbow jersey - for me to do it now is unbelievable."

Elite men's road race top 10

1. Mads Pedersen (Den) 6hrs 27mins 28secs

2. Matteo Trentin (Ita) Same time

3. Stefan Kung (Swi) +2secs

4. Gianni Moscon (Ita) +17secs

5. Peter Sagan (Svk) +43secs

6. Michael Valgren (Den) +45secs

7. Alexander Kristoff (Nor) +1min 10secs

8. Greg van Avermaet (Bel) Same time

9. Gorka Izagirre (Spa)

10. Rui Costa (Por)

