Tokyo 2020: Katie Archibald says relying on Rio Olympics would be 'error'

Katie Archibald, left, won Olympic team pursuit gold at the Rio Olympics in 2016

Olympic team pursuit champion Katie Archibald says it would be "an error" to use her Rio experience as a guide to her preparations for the Tokyo Games.

The Scot, 25, has remained a mainstay of the British team and won world, European and Commonwealth titles since claiming gold in Brazil in 2016.

Now she is determined not to allow that success to cause complacency at next summer's Olympics in Japan.

"Our preparations for Rio weren't perfect, but we did win," she said.

"So it can be quite an easy barometer to use in terms of measuring how you feel against this time four years ago.

"I think that's an error, though. Obviously I'm a different athlete, we're a different team and we've got different aspirations, so it's important not to just try to repeat yourself."

The Tokyo Games will be the first in which female athletes can compete in the Madison, which joins the omnium and team pursuit as a third endurance event.

Archibald has won world titles in the first of those two and won Rio gold in the team pursuit, and the omnium will now be her lowest priority next summer.

"I really want to be in that team pursuit squad and I really want to have a Madison place," she said.

"I've shifted my focus from the omnium to ensure that the other two are realistic ambitions, because we are a nation that aims for gold medals. I still feel good about that decision."