Laura Kenny aiming for a hat-trick of golds at European Championships

Laura Kenny (second from left) along with Neah Evans, Elinor Barker and Katie Archibald, won gold in the women's team pursuit at the 2018 European Championships in Glasgow

Laura Kenny will go for triple gold at the European Championships next week as a potential Olympic rehearsal.

Kenny will race in the team pursuit and the omnium in Apeldoorn in the Netherlands, events in which she won gold at London 2012 and Rio 2016.

The 27-year-old will also do the madison - part of the women's Olympic programme for the first time in Tokyo.

"I'd like to say that I can do all three events, but I guess in a week's time I will actually know," she said.

"I've been there before - I've doubled up at both the Olympics that I've been to, so for me, taking on a third event doesn't really seem that strange.

"When you're just racing the team pursuit you can focus on that, but when you throw in the bunch races, there's the tactical side of things and the possibility of crashing, which can obviously affect the races to come.

"But at the moment I'm going into it thinking and hoping that I will be good enough come Tokyo to do all three, so we'll have to see what happens."

Her husband, Jason Kenny, winner of six Olympic gold medals, headlines the men's team for Apeldoorn.

Great Britain squads for UEC European Championships - Apeldoorn, Netherlands, 16-20 Oct:

Men: Endurance - Ed Clancy, Ethan Hayter, Charlie Tanfield, Matt Walls, Ollie Wood. Sprint - Jack Carlin, Jason Kenny, Ryan Owens, Joe Truman.

Women: Endurance - Katie Archibald, Elinor Barker, Ellie Dickinson, Neah Evans, Laura Kenny, Emily Nelson. Sprint - Sophie Capewell, Katy Marchant.