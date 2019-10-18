European Track Cycling Championships: Murphy fourth in individual pursuit

Kelly Murphy competed for Ireland at the UCI Road World Championships in September

Ireland's Kelly Murphy has missed out on an individual pursuit medal at the the European Track Cycling Championships in the Netherlands.

Great Britain's Katie Archibald edged Murphy to bronze by 1.323 seconds after a strong final lap.

Murphy set an Irish record in qualifying by over five seconds with a time of 3:30.687.

Shannon McCurley won a silver medal for Ireland in the women's scratch race on Wednesday.

Murphy started strongly in the bronze medal race and was 0.3 seconds up at the halfway point of the race.

However Archibald, who helped Great Britain to Team Pursuit gold at the 2016 Rio Olympics, started to reign Murphy in and stretched clear on the final circuit after the Irish cyclist faded.