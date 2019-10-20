How to watch Six Day London on the BBC

Kate Archibald (right) held off a challenge from Laura Kenny at Six Day Manchester in March

The BBC will have full coverage of the international Six Day Series, which starts in London at the Olympic VeloPark from Tuesday to Sunday, 22-27 October.

Britain's Mark Cavendish and Laura Kenny are two of the big names taking part, which sees pairs of riders competing together across a wide variety of disciplines.

The men's events, which include the madison, elimination, derny, 200m time trial and keirin, takes place over all six days, while the women's races will be held from Friday to Sunday. There will also be an under-21s event - the 1878 Cup.

Cavendish will team up with fellow Briton Owain Doull, with two other British pairings - Andy Tennant/Matt Bostock and Jon Dibben/Chris Latham - included in the 16 teams taking part in the men's event.

Kenny, the most decorated female track cyclist in Olympic history, is competing alongside Elinor Barker, while fellow Brits Kate Archibald and Neah Evans, and Emily Nelson and Manon Lloyd also pair up.

Dutch pair Yoeri Havik and Wim Stroetinga return to defend the men's overall title, which goes to the team with the best points tally across all legs of the series.

For the first time, the BBC will stream live action from four events of the Six Day Series - in Berlin (23-28 January), Manchester (13-15 March) and Brisbane (3-5 April) as well as London.

Triple world champion Mark Cavendish is teaming up with Olympic gold medallist Owain Doull at Six Day London

BBC coverage times

Times are BST and subject to late changes.

Tuesday, 22 October

19:45-22:30 - Day one, Connected TV & online

Elite men - Madison chase, team elimination, derny heats, points race

Elite sprinters - 200m flying time trial, sprint finals, keirin

1878 Cup (under-21s) - Madison

Wednesday, 23 October

19:45-22:30 - Day two, Connected TV & online

Elite men - Madison chase, team elimination, derny heats, points race

Elite sprinters - 200m flying time trial, sprint finals, keirin

1878 Cup (under-21s) - Madison

Thursday, 24 October

19:45-22:30 - Day three, Connected TV & online

Elite men - Madison chase, team elimination, derny heats, points race

Elite sprinters - 200m flying time trial, sprint finals, keirin

1878 Cup (under-21s) - Madison

Friday, 25 October

19:45-22:30 - Day four, Connected TV & online

Elite men - Madison chase, team elimination, derny heats, points race

Elite women - UCI omnium

Elite sprinters - 200m flying time trial, sprint finals, keirin

Saturday, 26 October

19:45-22:15 - Day five, Connected TV & online

Elite men - Madison chase, team elimination, derny final, 250m team time trial

Elite women - 20km madison, team elimination

Elite sprinters - 200m flying time trial, sprint finals, keirin

Sunday, 27 October

18:00-22:45 - Day six, Connected TV & online

Elite men - Team elimination, derny final, 250m team time trial, final chase

Elite women - 20km madison, 10km scratch race

Elite sprinters - 200m flying time trial, sprint finals, keirin

