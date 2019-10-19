Rachel McKinnon: Transgender athlete defends world masters sprint title

McKinnon won the first two races of her final against Orwick to win gold

Transgender athlete Rachel McKinnon defended her sprint title at the Masters Track Cycling World Championships in Manchester.

The 37-year-old, competing in the female 35-39 sprint category, had set a new world best time in qualifying.

The Canadian beat American Dawn Orwick for the gold, with Denmark's Kirsten Herup Sovang claiming the bronze.

McKinnon's victory adds to the silver she won in the 500m time trial earlier this week.

Some notable female sportspeople have argued that transgender athletes should not compete in female competitions.

They claim women who were born biological males retain a competitive advantage in some sport and have called for more research into the issue.

Prominent trans rights campaigner McKinnon has defended her right to compete but said qualifying the Tokyo 2020 Olympics is no longer "realistic".