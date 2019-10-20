European Track Championships: Laura Kenny & Katie Archibald win madison silver

Kenny and Archibald were edged out in the 120-lap madison

Great Britain's Laura Kenny and Katie Archibald claimed silver in the women's madison on the final day of the European Track Championships.

The pair finished on 31 points - two behind winners Amalie Dideriksen and Julie Leth of Denmark.

In the men's madison, Matt Walls and Ollie Wood finished eighth.

Great Britain won nine medals in Apeldoorn, in the Netherlands, with two golds, four silvers and three bronze medals.

"I'm exhausted - we put everything into that," said Archibald after the women's madison.

"I've got stuff to work on personally and we've got ways we can improve as a team, so while I wish we had scored those two more points for gold, I still feel optimistic about future races."