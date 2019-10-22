Matthew Bostock: Isle of Man rider sets sights on turning professional

Matthew Bostock won five rounds of the National Circuit Series

Manx cyclist Matthew Bostock has set his sights on turning professional after a strong 2019 that saw him find his niche as a sprinter.

Bostock won five of six rounds and the overall competition in British Cycling's circuit series.

The 22-year-old hopes to build on that next year and put himself in the shop window for top teams.

"I think it's possible," said Bostock. "If you get a good run of form at the right time it can pay off."

The Tour de Yorkshire and Tour of Britain will be major goals in 2020, though he believes it is European races that offer the biggest opportunity.

"I'd like to get a few podiums and top results there and that gets your name out there to all the bigger teams," he said.

The 2019 season was Bostock's first outside the confines of the British Cycling Academy set-up after he signed for the Continental team, Canyon dhb p/b Bloor Homes.

And he surprised himself when found success in the sprints, including second place in the under-23 road race at the national championships and a top 10 in the opening stage of the Tour of Britain.

"I've never considered myself very fast," added Bostock. "I didn't have confidence in sprinting but now it has given me the confidence to believe in my sprint.

"I'd like to be consistent in the year and just set up my level as a whole and throughout the season."

He is on the track this week at the Six Day London event at the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park.