Glasgow Track Cycling World Cup: Watch British stars live on the BBC

Katie Archibald topped the London Six Day standings with fellow Briton Neah Evans, winning three of the five disciplines

2019 UCI Track Cycling World Cup Venue: Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome, Glasgow Dates: 8-10 November Coverage: Watch live coverage on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, Connected TV, the BBC Sport website and app.

Follow the 2019 UCI Track Cycling World Cup live on the BBC from 8-10 November.

Glasgow's Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome will host the second round of the series with the event representing another chance for nations to register qualifying points ahead of Tokyo 2020.

Scotland's Katie Archibald is one of six Olympic medallists in the Great Britain team alongside Elinor Barker, Ed Clancy, Phil Hindes, Jason Kenny and Katy Marchant.

Glasgow is the second leg of the event that kicked off in Minsk on 1 November. The remaining rounds are in Hong Kong, Cambridge, New Zealand, Brisbane and Milton, Canada.

Great Britain team

Men's endurance: Ed Clancy, Ethan Hayter, Charlie Tanfield, Ollie Wood.

Women's endurance: Katie Archibald, Elinor Barker, Ellie Dickinson, Neah Evans.

Men's sprint: Jack Carlin, Phil Hindes, Jason Kenny, Ryan Owens, Joe Truman.

Women's sprint: Lauren Bate, Sophie Capewell, Katy Marchant, Milly Tanner.

BBC coverage times

Times are GMT unless state and subject to change. The BBC is not responsible for any changes that may be made.

Friday, 8 November

18:25-22:40 - BBC Red Button

Saturday, 9 November

14:30-16:00 - Highlights, BBC Two

18:25-22:15 - BBC Red Button

Sunday, 10 November

14:25-18:05 - BBC Red Button

19:00-20:00 - Highlights, BBC Four

23:20-00:20 - Highlights (repeat), BBC Two

