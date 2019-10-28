Track Cycling World Cup: Katie Archibald & Neah Evans in GB team for Glasgow

Katie Archibald topped the London Six Day standings with fellow Neah Evans, winning three of the five disciplines

Katie Archibald is one of six Olympic medallists in the Great Britain team for next month's Glasgow stage of the Track Cycling World Cup.

Elinor Barker, Ed Clancy, Phil Hindes, Jason Kenny and Katy Marchant also line up at the Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome from 8-10 November.

Neah Evans joins Archibald, with the Scottish duo having topped the recent Six Day London endurance standings.

Glasgow is the second leg of the event that kicks off in Minsk on 1 November.

The remaining rounds are in Hong Kong, Cambridge, New Zealand, Brisbane and Milton, Canada.

"I'm expecting to see some fast and impressive performances from Team GB in Glasgow," said Stephen Park, British Cycling's performance director.

"What really helps lift the team is having the home crowd support, so Glasgow will be particularly important and I look forward to having the support of a full house behind us."

Great Britain Cycling Team for the Track Cycling World Cup, Glasgow:

Men's endurance: Ed Clancy, Ethan Hayter, Charlie Tanfield, Ollie Wood.

Women's endurance: Katie Archibald, Elinor Barker, Ellie Dickinson, Neah Evans.

Men's sprint: Jack Carlin, Phil Hindes, Jason Kenny, Ryan Owens, Joe Truman.

Women's sprint: Lauren Bate, Sophie Capewell, Katy Marchant, Milly Tanner.