Track World Cup: Filippo Ganna smashes individual pursuit world record

John Archibald (left) was caught and passed by Filippo Ganna (centre) in the final, while Ashton Lambie (right) won the third-fourth play-off

Italy's Filippo Ganna smashed the men's 4km individual pursuit world record to win gold on the final day of the Track Cycling World Cup in Minsk.

Having beaten the previous mark by American Ashton Lambie in qualifying, Ganna took more than a second off the record again in the final.

Ganna clocked four minutes 2.647 seconds to easily beat Britain's John Archibald, while Lambie took bronze.

Britain's Laura Kenny claimed bronze in the women's omnium on Sunday.

It was a second medal of the meeting for the four-time Olympic gold medallist after she won silver alongside Emily Nelson in the madison on Saturday.

Britain won two gold medals in the first event of this year's World Cup, with Matt Walls winning the men's omnium on Saturday and Mark Stewart claiming victory in Friday's points race.

But six-time Olympic gold medallist Jason Kenny was beaten by eventual winner Harrie Lavreysen in the quarter-finals of the men's individual sprint.

Ganna, who rides for Team Ineos on the road, claimed bronze in the men's time trial at this year's Road World Championships in Yorkshire.

His new individual pursuit record is faster than any four-man 4km team pursuit squad recorded since 1996.

The second leg of the World Cup will take place at the Chris Hoy Velodrome in Glasgow from 8-10 November.

BBC Sport will provide red button and online coverage from the event.