Track World Cup: Late-starter Neah Evans eyes Olympic place

Scotland's Neah Evans suffered a fall in the omnium event in Glasgow on Saturday

Track Cycling World Cup Venue: Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome, Glasgow Date: 8-10 November Start: 10:30 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC Red Button from 18:55 GMT and live text coverage on the BBC Sport website & app

Late-starter Neah Evans says it would be "incredible" if she made it to the Olympics Games next year.

The 29-year-old Scot only joined the Great Britain performance programme in 2017, giving up her job as a veterinary surgeon to train and compete full time.

Following two medals on her Commonwealth Games debut in 2018, she now has her sights on Tokyo 2020.

"It would mean a huge amount," said the rider from Cuminestown at the Track Cycling World Cup in Glasgow.

"It would incredible. It would be one of those stories that just shows even though you haven't stared sport at a young age you can come into it and age definitely isn't a limit."

On Friday in Glasgow, Evans won gold in the team pursuit, along with fellow Scot Katie Archibald, Elinor Barker and Ellie Dickinson.

But her Saturday night "didn't go to plan" in the omnium.

Going into the final points race, Evans was in contention, sitting in sixth place on 82 points, but she suffered an early crash and although she rejoined the race and "gave it everything" she couldn't force her way back.

"I felt really good going into it, I knew I had good legs and I had and I had a plan I felt I could execute, but unfortunately coming down wasn't part of it," she told BBC Scotland.

"I got back in but immediately I didn't feel myself, but I tried to have a couple of goes, I gave it everything but it wasn't to be on the night, so it's really frustrating."

Evans, who finished eighth, admits the fall affected her mentally, saying: "You don't fancy the gaps you might usually attack.

"Although I didn't get the result I wanted to achieve, I know there's a lot more to give so it's a case of go back and learn from these mistakes and try and not make them again."