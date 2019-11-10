Charlotte Worthington: British freestyle BMX rider wins bronze at Urban Cycling World Championships

Media playback is not supported on this device BMX 'buzz' is addictive - Charlotte Worthington

British freestyle BMX rider Charlotte Worthington has won bronze at the UCI Urban Cycling World Championships.

The 23-year-old European champion hopes to compete in Tokyo next year when the sport makes its Olympic debut.

Worthington scored 86.54 points to finish third behind American Hannah Roberts (90.00) and Chile's Valentina Perez Grasset (86.80).

"I'm ecstatic. I've still got more to work on but it's great to see so much hard work pay off," said Worthington.

"I've been waiting all year to put down some good riding in the world championships after getting a concussion last year and being unable to compete."

The former chef trains at 'Adrenaline Alley' in Corby, Northamptonshire, which is regarded as one of the best skate parks in Europe.