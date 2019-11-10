Cycling World Cup: Katie Archibald critical of herself despite winning silver

Media playback is not supported on this device Watch: GB's Archibald & Barker win madison silver

Scotland's Katie Archibald is determined to improve despite winning silver in the madision on day three of the Track Cycling World Cup in Glasgow.

Archibald added to the gold she won as part of the team pursuit quarter on Saturday.

But she says her and madison partner Elinor Barker are determined to learn from their mistakes so they can go one better at the Toyko Olympics.

"I think we could have done so much better," Archibald told BBC Scotland.

"It's positioning throughout, when we invest we're one of the fastest there and we're winning sprints and it's just kind of spreading that to the commitment in those pitch points in the middle so that we're in that position to spring board."

The pair won the final sprint to secure silver with 31 points as Australia claimed victory with 40 points.

Scotland's Mark Stewart also won a silver medal on the final day of action in Glasgow, after answering a late SOS call from British cycling. Ethan Hayter withdrew from the Omnium, and Stewart was asked if he'd take his place.

He arrived in at about half one in the morning, but his usual preparation didn't do him any harm at all as he took the silver medal, amassing 109 points with winner Benjamin Thomas, of France, accumulating 130 points.

"I got a call last night at about 9pm, saying do you want to do the Omnium tomorrow, and I was like well yes of course," said Stewart.

"The strength and depth in our squad is so good, they're all such strong riders it wasn't like 'Just come up and see what you can do', you know you're accountable. If you're going to race you're taking someone else's spot so you better perform. So I was actually quite nervous."