Steve Cummings: Olympic silver medallist retires from cycling aged 38

Steve Cummings (second left) was in the British quartet that won silver medals in the team pursuit at the 2004 Olympics in Athens, along with Bradley Wiggins (left), Paul Manning (second right) and Chris Newton

Olympic silver medallist Steve Cummings has announced his retirement from professional cycling.

Cummings, 38, was in the British quartet that won a team pursuit silver medal in the 2004 Olympics and he then won gold in the same event at the 2006 Commonwealth Games in Melbourne.

"I'm pretty privileged really to have lived my dream and to look back with good memories," said Cummings.

Cummings also won Tour de France stages in 2015 and '16.

He endured an injury-hit final season with Team Dimension Data, which ended in unfortunate fashion when he crashed out of the Tour of Britain during stage five near his home around the Wirral, suffering multiple broken vertebrae in the incident.

Speaking to the Never Strays Far podcast, Cummings added that he would have liked to have ridden for another season but found opportunities limited after NTT Pro Cycling - the rebranded Dimension Data team - announced he would not be part of their roster.

"I'm not super sad, I'm grateful for all the opportunities I've had," he said.

"I wanted to continue another year, I felt pretty physically good but the opportunity wasn't there to continue.

"I searched around for opportunities and they kind of dried up so that's it, I've got to retire and find a different job.

"In one way it was good to finish my career one kilometre from home, but not with a broken back, that's not ideal."

Steve Cummings won the Tour of Britain in 2016 - the last British rider to have done so

The former Team Sky rider won a stage of the Vuelta a Espana in 2012 and in 2015, riding for the South African-registered team MTN-Qhubeka, he took an emotional victory on stage 14 of the Tour de France to Mende on Nelson Mandela Day.

He collected his second Tour victory a year later on stage seven to Lac de Payolle, and followed that up with overall victory in the Tour of Britain.

In 2017, Cummings became a double British national champion with wins in the road race and time trial.