Rohan Dennis: Australian world time trial champion joins Team Ineos

Rohan Dennis is a two-time world time trial champion and has 28 professional race wins overall

World individual time trial champion Rohan Dennis says joining Team Ineos is a "dream", after signing a two-year deal with the British team.

Bahrain-Merida terminated Dennis' contract a year early in September, just before he retained his title at the World Championships in Yorkshire.

The 29-year-old is set to make his Team Ineos debut on home soil in Australia in early 2020.

"This has been a dream of mine since turning professional," said Dennis.

"I already feel a connection to this team - a team that really believes in innovation, especially in time trialling, which is obviously something I'm hugely passionate about."

Dennis abandoned the 2019 Tour de France on stage 12, the day before an individual time trial he was favourite to win, reportedly because of a dispute with Bahrain-Merida over equipment.

Days after Dennis won the world time trial title in Harrogate, Bahrain-Merida - who will become Bahrain-McLaren from 2020 - announced they had terminated his contract earlier that month.

He did not use Merida bikes at the Road World Championships, using a blacked-out bike that appeared to be the BMC brand of his former team, who have since become CCC.

Dennis will join his new Ineos team-mates at their training camp this week.

Team principal of Ineos, Sir Dave Brailsford, described Dennis as a "world class talent".

He added: "Rohan is one of the best and most-exciting time trial riders in modern cycling and we are very pleased to have signed him."