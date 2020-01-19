Geraint Thomas: Team Ineos rider to focus on Tour de France

Geraint Thomas (right) helped team-mate Egan Bernal win the 2019 Tour de France

Geraint Thomas is making the Tour de France his "big goal" for 2020 as he looks to win a second yellow jersey.

Thomas, the 2018 champion, finished second behind Team Ineos team-mate Egan Bernal at the 2019 race and the duo have been named co-leaders this year.

Wales' Thomas, 33, said: "I want to go to the Tour one more time as a big hit.

"It motivates me and that's why I'm just going to go out and give everything I can to get there in the best shape."

This year's Tour starts on Saturday, 27 June in Nice and concludes on Sunday, 19 July in Paris.

Less than a week later, the Tokyo Olympics begin and Thomas, who has won two gold medals on the track, said he would also "love to ride the road race and time trial" in Japan.

However, he knows the Tour may hamper his ambitions in Japan, with the men's road race taking place on 25 July and the time trial four days later.

"The Olympics is still important to me," he said in an interview on the Team Ineos website.

"That's the reason why I fell in love with sport, watching the Olympics as a kid in my front room on the floor, just wanting to be a part of it.

"With the Tour and the Olympics, it's such a quick turnaround. Considering the time difference [Japan is eight hours ahead of France], I think ideally it probably would be another week.

"But I've done it a few times where I've come out of the Tour and gone straight into some races. I think it's just a mindset thing."

Fellow Briton Chris Froome has confirmed he will attempt to win a record-equalling fifth Tour de France in 2020, which means Team Ineos could have three Tour champions in their squad.

Froome, 34, is training again after being seriously injured during the Criterium du Dauphine in June.