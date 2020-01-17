Tour de Yorkshire 2020 route revealed with more climbing than ever

Marianne Vos celebrates victory in the inaugural Women's Tour de Yorkshire last year

The 2020 Tour de Yorkshire will feature more climbing than ever before, with ascents of Buttertubs and Grinton Moor, which were washed out of last year's World Championship course.

The four-day men's race begins with a 176.5km (110 mile) stage between Beverley and Redcar on 30 April.

The two-day women's race follows stages two and three of the men's race with equal prize money on offer.

Leeds will host the finish of the men's race on 3 May.

It is the sixth staging of the race that is a legacy of the county hosting the Grand Depart of the 2014 Tour de France.

"Once again, the team at Welcome to Yorkshire have done a tremendous job in designing such a beautiful, challenging and varied route," said Christian Prudhomme, who also directs the Tour de France for organisers ASO.

"They are both harder than ever before, and when you factor in the millions of fans that will be lining the route, we know that the 2020 edition will be one to remember."

Skipton hosts the start of the women's race, and stage two of the men's race, with both races following the same route through the Yorkshire Dales to Leyburn.

Saturday's second stage for the women starts in Barnsley and heads across the moorland to Huddersfield, with the men taking a slightly longer route.

And Leeds will host Sunday's finish for the men after a punishing day featuring seven categorised climbs in North Yorkshire and a trip up the famous cobbled main street in Haworth.

The 2019 races were won by Britain's Chris Lawless and the Netherlands' Marianne Vos.

Yorkshire hosted last year's Road World Championships in September but the route had to be revised because heavy rain made conditions tricky for competitors.

2019 Tour de Yorkshire

Men's race

Stage one: Thursday, 30 April - Beverley to Redcar (176.5km)

Stage two: Friday 1 May - Skipton to Leyburn (124.5km)

Stage three: Saturday, 2 May - Barnsley to Huddersfield (134km)

Stage four: Sunday, 3 May - Halifax to Leeds (177.5km)

Women's race

Stage one: Friday, 1 May - Skipton to Leyburn (124.5km)

Stage two: Saturday, 2 May - Barnsley to Huddersfield (114.5km)