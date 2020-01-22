Chris Froome: Briton to return to competitive racing at UAE Tour

Chris Froome had to pull out of the 2019 Tour de France following the crash but aims to be back for the 2020 event

Four-time Tour de France winner Chris Froome is set to return to competitive racing in February at the UAE Tour, eight months after a high-speed crash.

The Team Ineos rider is training again after being seriously injured during the Criterium du Dauphine last June.

The Briton, 34, will compete at the UAE Tour from 23-29 February, after taking part in a training camp.

"I look forward to taking the next step in my recovery and getting back to full strength," Froome said.

"I've come back off a good block of training in Grand Canaria."

Froome suffered a broken hip and fractured his right femur, elbow and ribs while on a practice ride during last year's Criterium du Dauphine.

Meanwhile, Britain's Simon Yates has suffered a knee injury in a nasty crash on stage two of the Tour Down Under.

The Mitchelton-Scott rider was involved in an incident inside of the final mile of the race to Stirling, on the outskirts of Adelaide, and finished more than five minutes behind stage winner Caleb Ewan.

"His left knee is the real concern," said Mitchelton-Scott team director Matt White. "He could barely pedal to the finish line."