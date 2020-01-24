National Track Championships: John Archibald and Josie Knight win individual pursuit titles

John Archibald won silver at the 2018 Commonwealth Games

John Archibald successfully defended his individual pursuit title on the opening day at the National Track Championships in Manchester.

Josie Knight defeated Anna Morris to capture the women's individual pursuit.

Six-time Olympic champion Jason Kenny rode the qualifying round as Team Inspired won gold in the team sprint.

The championships continue on Saturday when the men's sprint, kilo and points race and the women's team pursuit, keirin and scratch titles take place.

Archibald qualified fastest with a time of four minutes 12.624 seconds, while HUUB Wattbike team-mate Jonny Wale beat former national champion Dan Bigham and recorded a personal best of 4:13.059.

In the final, Wale got off to his customary explosive start, but Archibald moved into the lead around the 1,500m mark and he crossed the line in 4:14.572

"I didn't have the perfect ride but I'm delighted to win - that's all that counts," he said.

Knight was the afternoon's fastest qualifier in the women's competition, clocking 3:32.771, and was always in control in the final, despite a valiant effort from Morris, who finished just over a second behind.

As well as Kenny, the Team Inspired squad was made up of Phil Hindes, Jack Carlin, Ryan Owens and Joe Truman.