Chris Froome comes through return to racing with no alarms in UAE Tour

Chris Froome completed the 148km opening stage at the UAE Tour in his first competitive cycling since June last year

Chris Froome enjoyed a safe passage through stage one of the UAE Tour on his return to competitive cycling.

The four-time Tour de France winner was back racing for the first time since breaking his leg at the Criterium du Dauphine in June last year.

"It feels good to be a bike racer again," said Froome, 34, after coming home in the peloton on a day set up for the sprinters.

The 148km opening stage in Dubai was won by German Pascal Ackermann.

The Bora-Hansgrohe rider finished ahead of Caleb Ewan of Australia and Frenchman Rudy Barbier.

"All of the big names are here. I wasn't sure if my form was good enough but it proved to be," said Ackermann, the points winner at last year's Giro d'Italia.

Ackermann claimed a 10-second time bonus for winning and leads Ewan by four seconds overall, with Serbia's Veljko Stojnic a second further back in third after taking a five-second bonus for winning the intermediate sprint.

UAE Tour - Stage 1 result

1. Pascal Ackermann (Ger/BORA-Hansgrohe) 3hrs 29mins 19secs

2. Caleb Ewan (Aus/Lotto-Soudal) same time

3. Rudy Barbier (Fra/Israel Start-Up Nation)

4. Dylan Groenewegen (Ned/Team Jumbo-Visma)

5. Luka Mezgec (Slo/Mitchelton-Scott)

6. Alberto Dainese (Ita/Team Sunweb)

7. Jakub Mareczko (Ita/CCC Team)

8. Max Walscheid (Ger/NTT Pro Cycling Team)

9. Jose Joaquín Rojas (Spa/Movistar Team)

10. Andrea Vendrame (Ita/AG2R La Mondiale)

Overall standings

1. Pascal Ackermann (Ger/Bora-Hansgrohe) 3hrs 29 mins 19 secs

2. Caleb Ewan (Aus/Lotto Soudal) + 4 secs

3. Veljko Stojnic (Ser/Vini Zabu KTM) +5 secs

4. Rudy Barbier (Fra/Israel Start-Up Nation) + 6 secs

5. Leonardo Tortomasi (Ita/Vini Zabu KTM) same time

6. Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus/Gazprom-Rusvelo) +7 secs

7. Dylan Groenewegen (Ned/Team Jumbo-Visma) +10 secs

8. Luka Mezgec (Slo/Mitchelton-Scott) same time

9. Alberto Dainese (Ita/Team Sunweb) same time

10. Jakub Mareczko (Ita/CCC Team) same time