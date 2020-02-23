Volta ao Algarve: Remco Evenepoel seals Volta ao Algarve win
-
- From the section Cycling
Remco Evenepoel sealed victory at the Volta ao Algarve in style as he beat Rohan Dennis to win the final stage.
The 20-year-old finished 10 seconds ahead of the Team Ineos rider to clinch his second stage win of the tour.
Groupama-FDJ rider Stefan Küng finished third in the final stage ahead of Bora-Hansgrohe's Max Schachmann, who came second in the general classification.
Geraint Thomas ended up 12th in the final stage as he finished his first race back after the off-season.
The Welshman came 21st overall.
Miguel Ángel López came third in the general classification for Astana, finishing just a second behind Schachmann.
Team Ineos topped the team classification by 25 seconds to UAE Team Emirates.
Ben Swift finished 20th in the general classification, 11 seconds ahead of team-mate Thomas, while Luke Rowe finished in 126th.