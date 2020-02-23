Volta ao Algarve: Remco Evenepoel seals Volta ao Algarve win

From the section

Remco Evenepoel is targeting the Giro d'Italia in May

Remco Evenepoel sealed victory at the Volta ao Algarve in style as he beat Rohan Dennis to win the final stage.

The 20-year-old finished 10 seconds ahead of the Team Ineos rider to clinch his second stage win of the tour.

Groupama-FDJ rider Stefan Küng finished third in the final stage ahead of Bora-Hansgrohe's Max Schachmann, who came second in the general classification.

Geraint Thomas ended up 12th in the final stage as he finished his first race back after the off-season.

The Welshman came 21st overall.

Miguel Ángel López came third in the general classification for Astana, finishing just a second behind Schachmann.

Team Ineos topped the team classification by 25 seconds to UAE Team Emirates.

Ben Swift finished 20th in the general classification, 11 seconds ahead of team-mate Thomas, while Luke Rowe finished in 126th.