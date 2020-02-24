Chris Froome loses time as Caleb Ewan extends lead in UAE Tour

Chris Froome has returned to racing for the first time since breaking his leg at the Criterium du Dauphine last June

Australia's Caleb Ewan extended his lead in stage two of the UAE Tour - but Britain's Chris Froome lost time.

The four-time Tour de France champion was dropped by the peloton in the final 8km and crawled in 111th - three minutes and 46 seconds off the pace.

Ewan won the hilly 167km stage after edging Bora Hansgrohe's Sam Bennett in a sprint to the top of Hatta Dam.

French Groupama-FDJ rider Arnaud Demare came third to place third overall in the general classification.

Britain's Adam Yates finished the stage in eighth, four seconds off the pace, while Mark Cavendish was 124th, seven minutes and five seconds behind.

Ewan, who rides for Belgian team Lotto Soudal, said: "I was happy with that win - it's a really tough finish and we thought today would be harder than last year.

"The profile looked hard and because there was no wind it was straightforward. My team did a great job to drop me off in that final corner."

Tuesday's stage three is 184km from Al Qudra Cycle Track near Dubai to Jebel Hafeet in Al Ain. The seven-stage race finishes on 29 February.

UAE Tour - Stage 2 result

1. Caleb Ewan (Aus/Lotto-Soudal) 4hrs 18mins 16 secs

2. Sam Bennett (Ire/Bora Hansgrohe) +2 secs

3. Arnaud Demare (Fra/Groupama-FDJ) +4 secs

4. Diego Ulissi (Ita/UAE Team Emirates) same time

5. Rick Zabel (Ger/Israel Start-Up Natio) same time

6. Andrea Vendrame (Ita/AG2R La Mondiale) same time

7. Luka Mezgec (Slo/Mitchelton Scott) same time

8. Adam Yates (GB/Mitchelton Scott) same time

9. Tadej Pogacar (Slo/UAE Team Emirates) same time

10. David Gaudu (Fra/Groupama - FDJ) same time

Overall standings after stage 2

1. Caleb Ewan (Aus/Lotto Soudal) 7hrs 47mins 19secs

2. Sam Bennett (Irl/Deceuninck-Quick-Step) +12 secs

3. Arnaud Démare (Fra/Groupama-FDJ) +16 secs

4. Nikolay Cherkasov (Rus/Gazprom-RusVelo) +17 secs

5. Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz/Astana Pro Team) +19 secs

6. Luka Mezgec (Slo/Mitchelton-Scott) +20 secs

7. Andrea Vendrame (Ita/AG2R La Mondiale) same time

8. Rick Zabel (Ger/Israel Start-Up Nation) same time

9. Wilco Kelderman (Ned/Team Sunweb) same time

10. David Gaudu (Fra/Groupama - FDJ) same time