HSBC to end multi-million pound sponsorship of British Cycling after Tokyo 2020

HSBC started their sponsorship in 2017

HSBC will end its multi-million pound sponsorship of British Cycling after the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

The bank has exercised a break clause in its contract - just three years into an eight-year-deal.

In correspondence obtained by the BBC, British Cycling boss Julie Harrington told board members the partnership was ended by HSBC due to a "shift in its UK marketing and partnership priorities".

The governing body will now look to find a new partner in 2021.

It is a major financial blow for British Cycling who only started the lucrative deal in January 2017.

When announcing the deal at the time, former British Cycling chief executive Ian Drake described it as a "huge moment for cycling in Great Britain".

Last week, HSBC said it will axe around 35,000 jobs as it announced profits for 2019 fell by about a third.