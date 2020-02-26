Adam Yates: Briton retains lead in UAE Tour as Dylan Groenewegen wins stage four

Adam Yates has a one minute seven second advantage over Slovakia's Tadej Pogacar

Britain's Adam Yates has retained the lead at the UAE Tour, as Dutchman Dylan Groenewegen won stage four.

The flat 173km stage ended in a mass sprint, with Groenewegen crossing the line ahead of Colombian Fernando Gaviria and German Pascal Ackermann.

Mitchelton-Scott's Yates finished in the pack to maintain an overall lead of one minute seven seconds.

Mark Cavendish was 21st, while fellow Briton Chris Froome, on his comeback from injury, finished 85th.

Thursday's stage five returns to the mountains for a 162km ride from Al Ain to Jebel Hafeet.

This was Groenewegen's third stage win of the season after two stages victories at the Tour of Valencia.

Stage four result

1. Dylan Groenewegen (Ned/Jumbo-Visma) 4hrs 16mins 13secs

2. Fernando Gaviria (Col/UAE Team Emirates) same time

3. Pascal Ackermann (Ger/ABORA-hansgrohe) same time

4. Sam Bennett (Irl/GDeceuninck - Quick-Step) same time

5. Caleb Ewan (Aus/Lotto-Soudal) same time

6. Kaden Groves (Aus/Mitchelton-Scott) same time

7. Jakub Mareczko (Ita/CCC Team) same time

8. Attilio Viviani (Ita/Cofidis) same time

9. Rudy Barbier (Fra/Israel Start-Up) same time

10. Max Walscheid (Ger/NTT Pro Cycling Team) same time

Overall standings after stage 4

1. Adam Yates (GB/Mitchelton - Scott) 16hrs 46mins 15secs

2. Tadej Pogacar (Slo/UAE Team Emirates) +1min 07secs

3. Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz/Astana Pro Team) +1min 35secs

4. David Gaudu (Fra/Groupama-FDJ) +1min 40secs

5. Rafal Majka (Pol/BORA-hansgrohe) same time

6. Jesús Herrada (Spa/Cofidis) +2min 05secs

7. Wilco Kelderman (Ned/Team Sunweb) +2mins 06secs

8. Diego Ulissi (Ita/UAE Team Emirates) same time

9. Patrick Konrad (Aut/BORA-hansgrohe) same time

10. Eddie Dunbar (Ire/Team INEOS) same time