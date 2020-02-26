Track Cycling World Championships: GB's Laura Kenny fourth in scratch race

Kirsten Wild of the Netherlands took the gold with Laura Kenny (white and blue) finishing fourth

UCI Track Cycling World Championships Venue: Berlin Velodrome, Germany. Dates: 26 February-1 March.

Great Britain's Laura Kenny finished fourth in the scratch race at the Track Cycling World Championships in Berlin, a month after breaking her shoulder.

The 27-year-old four-time Olympic champion was edged out on the line as the Netherlands' Kirsten Wild won gold.

Jennifer Valente of the United States and Portugal's Maria Martins took silver and bronze respectively.

Kenny suffered the injury in a crash during the tempo race at the World Cup in Milton, Canada in January.

She previously told BBC Sport how she chose not to have an operation - against a surgeon's advice - in order to continue her Tokyo 2020 preparations, but she will not compete in the team pursuit or Madison in Berlin.

The scratch race - in which Kenny won world gold in 2016 - is not an Olympic event.

Analysis

Olympic gold medallist Chris Boardman, speaking on BBC Four

"In the back straight she [Kenny] wanted to try for the win but she lost a medal.

"She had to give it a lash but it didn't pay off for her and it was so close on the line.

"Kenny was fighting to the end trying to go for the win, such is her nature, and she was sandwiched out."

Women's scratch race result