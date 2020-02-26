Track Cycling World Championships: Ireland women break national record in team pursuit

Ireland women's team pursuit team have set a new national record to reach the last eight of the Track Cycling World Championships in Berlin.

The team produced their best ever performance at a worlds by coming eighth in qualification with a time of 4:21.368.

Their time was four seconds better than the previous Irish record.

Mia Griffin, Kelly Murphy, Alice Sharpe and Lara Gillespie will take part in Thursday's last eight.

Ireland finished 10th in last year's World Championship and ninth in 2016, but this is the first time the team have secured a second ride at the competition.