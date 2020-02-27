Adam Yates retains UAE Tour lead, but loses out in sprint on stage five

Tadej Pogacar (left) gave UAE Team Emirates a first stage win at their home race, as Adam Yates (centre) retained the overall lead

Britain's Adam Yates was edged out in a sprint finish by Tadej Pogacar and Alexey Lutsenko on the final climb of stage five at the UAE Tour but retained his overall lead.

Slovenian Pogacar secured UAE Team Emirates' first stage win at their home race, as Kazakhstan's Astana rider Lutsenko celebrated too soon and lost by a matter of centimetres.

Mitchelton-Scott's Yates, 27, leads Pogacar by 61 seconds overall.

Chris Froome finished in the peloton.

British Deceuninck-Quick-Step rider James Knox made a stunning breakaway up the Jebel Hafeet in the final 10km of the 167km stage.

The Cumbrian had a lead of one minute with 6.5km to go, but Pogacar attacked, Yates responded and the chase group closed down the attack to catch Knox with 4km to go.

Yates attacked again from the five-man group with 2.5km to go, but he was followed by Pogacar and Lutsenko who outsprinted him. Knox finished 64 seconds behind in 14th.

Friday's penultimate stage six is a flat 160km ride from Ruwais to Al Mirfa.

Stage five result

1. Tadej Pogacar (Slo/UAE Team Emirates) 3hrs 48mins 53secs

2. Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz/Astana Pro Team) same time

3. Adam Yates (Gbr/Mitchelton-Scott) same time

4. David Gaudu (Fra/Groupama-FDJ) +4secs

5. Ilnur Zakarin (Rus/CCC Team) +7secs

6. Davide Formolo (Ita/UAE Team Emirates) +23secs

7. Alejandro Valverde (Esp/Movistar Team) same time

8. Wilco Kelderman (Ned/Team Sunweb) +24secs

9. Víctor de la Parte (Esp/CCC Team) same time

10. Rafal Majka (Pol/BORA-hansgrohe) +27secs

Overall standings after stage five

1. Adam Yates (GB/Mitchelton - Scott) 20hrs 35min 04secs

2. Tadej Pogacar (Slo/UAE Team Emirates) +1min 01secs

3. Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz/Astana Pro Team) +1min 33secs

4. David Gaudu (Fra/Groupama-FDJ) +1min 48secs

5. Rafal Majka (Pol/BORA-hansgrohe) +2min 11secs

6. Wilco Kelderman (Ned/Team Sunweb) +2mins 34secs

7. Ilnur Zakarin (Rus/CCC Team) same time

8. . Davide Formolo (Ita/UAE Team Emirates) +2mins 39secs

9. Diego Ulissi (Ita/UAE Team Emirates) +2mins 47secs

10. Víctor de la Parte (Esp/CCC Team) +2mins 51secs