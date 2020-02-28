Laura Kenny crashes in World Track Championships omnium

Kenny sat out the team pursuit final on Thursday night in which her Great Britain team-mates took silver

Britain's Laura Kenny needed stitches after crashing in the opening race of the omnium at the Track Cycling World Championships in Berlin.

Kenny, a two-time Olympic and world omnium champion who is riding with a broken right shoulder, was involved in a five-rider crash with a lap to go.

British Cycling said she is safe to continue in the event after a concussion check.

Mexico's Lizbeth Salazar was carried off on a stretcher.

The Netherlands' Kirsten Wild, defending world champion in the event, was relegated for causing the crash after finishing the 7.5km scratch race second.

Laura Kenny and Lizbeth Salazar were both taken out of the race by the crash

Kenny walked off the track in the wake of the crash

Kenny in discussion with British Cycling performance director Stephen Park as she warms down

The second event of the omnium - the tempo race - is due to start at 15:55 GMT.

Four-time Olympic champion Kenny broke her shoulder riding the tempo race of the omnium at the World Cup in Milton, Canada, on 26 January.

The 27-year-old opted against surgery in order to continue her Tokyo 2020 preparations at the World Championships.

She hopes to ride three events at the Olympics - the omnium, team pursuit and the madison.

Kenny won women's team pursuit silver on Thursday after riding in the first round. She had previously said she would not ride the discipline because of her injury.