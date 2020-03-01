Track Cycling World Championships: Briton Elinor Barker claims gold in women's points race

From the section

UCI Track Cycling World Championships Venue: Berlin Velodrome, Germany Dates: 26 February-1 March Coverage: Live on BBC Two, BBC Four, BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app and through Connected TVs.

Elinor Barker was crowned world points race champion in winning Great Britain's first gold medal of the Track Cycling World Championships in Berlin.

Barker, 25, was the only rider to gain a lap, giving her a winning total of 50 points.

Jennifer Valente of the United States won silver and Norway's Anita Yvonne Stenberg took bronze.

The victory marks Barker's second medal in the German capital after winning silver in the team pursuit on Thursday.

