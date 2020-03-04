Coronavirus: UAE Tour riders to be held in quarantine until 14 March

Ramon Sinkeldam (left) and Arnaud Demare (right) are two of the Groupama-FDJ riders still in quarantine

Cofidis, Groupama-FDJ and Gazprom riders and staff will be held in quarantine in the United Arab Emirates until 14 March.

The final two stages of the UAE Tour were cancelled because of two cases of coronavirus among team staff members.

On Tuesday, UAE authorities announced six more cases connected to the race.

Most riders, staff and media left after testing last week, but French teams Cofidis and Groupama-FDJ and Russian team Gazprom remain in quarantine.

Team UAE Emirates were allowed to leave after testing but chose to stay as a precaution and also remain in quarantine.

The six new cases all involve people who stayed on the same floor of a hotel in Abu Dhabi so authorities have decided to keep Cofidis, Groupama-FDJ and Gazprom team members also staying on the same floor in isolation until 14 March "at latest."

Cofidis and Groupama-FDJ said all their riders and staff have tested negative for coronavirus.

"It's a kind of relief," said Cofidis president Thierry Vittu.

"What was difficult to live with so far was the absence of a deadline and the permanent wait for a close outcome that never came - it was a source of anxiety and stress.

"Now we know where we stand, and even if the confinement in the room continues, everyone will manage to find occupations, distractions, activities."

Groupama-FDJ said they "will not comment" on this decision that "goes beyond the sport itself" but added they "express our support to all the people facing this tough situation".

Italian UAE Team Emirates rider Diego Ulissi missed the birth of his daughter on Tuesday.

The UAE's ministry of health and prevention said the six new cases include two Russians, two Italians, one German and one Colombian.

"The patients were connected to the two previously announced cases associated with the cycling event, the UAE Tour," it added.

"The cases are being monitored, and individuals are currently in a stable condition and are receiving all necessary health care required."

The UCI said that those remaining in quarantine would "undergo more tests in order to ensure they are in good health" and that those infected "have been taken to a hospital where they are benefiting from close medical monitoring."

Vittu has previously said his riders were being "held against their will" and "treated like plague victims" in the hotel, while riders have complained about being unable to train.

The UCI said it is working with UAE authorities to ensure the teams would receive "good-quality food and regular cleaning of their rooms" and that athletes have access to "the necessary equipment [home trainers in particular] to continue training with a view to a return to competition before long".

European races under threat

Annemiek van Vleuten will not be able to defend her Strade Bianche title this year after her Mitchelton-Scott team pulled out

Australian team Mitchelton-Scott announced on Wednesday that it has withdrawn its teams from nine men's and women's races in Europe in March because of concerns over the spread of coronavirus.

That includes three major races in Italy - the men's and women's one-day race Strade Bianche on Saturday, stage race Tirreno-Adriatico (11-17 March) and one-day 'monument' classic Milan-San Remo (21 March) - but also men's stage race Paris-Nice, which begins in France on Sunday.

Organisers RCS Sport said on Monday that Strade Bianche, Tirreno-Adriatico and Milan-San Remo will go ahead, while France's sports minister Roxana Maracineanu said Paris-Nice will run as planned on Tuesday.

Mitchelton-Scott said they would not be competing in the events "regardless of the individual government regulations in place" because the team has "a duty of care to protect the health and wellbeing of all our riders and staff".

They also cited concerns over travelling between countries with different coronavirus strategies, the potential for quarantine periods and putting strain on international health systems.

Annemiek van Vleuten, who won the 2019 Strade Bianche, said: "[I'm] very sad because I was very much looking forward to race. Difficult decision to make but thanks Mitchelton-Scott for putting everyone's health above all."

Dutch team Jumbo-Visma also said on Wednesday they will not be sending riders to Strade Bianche.

"We know that any team that goes to Italy might probably be prevented from racing in any other country," they said.

"The focus has to be on salvaging the bulk of the season, not a handful of races."

Jumbo-Visma added it is "likely that the same decision will apply to other Italian races in March" but they are awaiting further updates from the Italian government.

American team EF Pro Cycling asked the UCI and race organisers RCS Sport to withdraw from all three races, while women's team Parkhotel Valkenburg have announced they will not compete at Strade Bianche or Trofea Alfredo Binda on 22 March.

Italian prime minister Giuseppe Conte is set to announce more measures to combat the coronavirus outbreak, which could include sporting events being cancelled.

Italy is the worst-hit European country with some 3,090 cases and 107 deaths so far, including more than 20 in the past 24 hours.

Many football matches in Italy have been postponed or played behind closed doors.

EF Pro Cycling team principal Jonathan Vaughters said he had changed his mind "180 degrees" after initially welcoming the races going ahead.

"I listened and learned," he posted on Twitter. "This isn't about panic. This is about helping local medical efforts to slow spread. So they can keep up with demand. It's not being afraid. It's being responsible."