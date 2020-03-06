Coronavirus: Milan-San Remo race postponed because of outbreak in Italy

The Milan-San Remo race was first held in 1907

The Milan-San Remo race, one of cycling's most prestigious one-day events, has been postponed because of the coronavirus outbreak in Italy.

The race is one of the sport's five 'monument' classics and was scheduled for 21 March.

Italy's Tirreno-Adriatico and Il Giro di Sicilia have also been cancelled.

Several teams had already withdrawn from the Milan-San Remo race because of the ongoing situation surrounding coronavirus.

There have been over 3,000 cases and more than 100 deaths in Italy.

On Wednesday, the country's government stated that sporting events would be held behind closed doors until 3 April.

Organisers RCS Sport, who had already cancelled Saturday's Strade Bianche, said they would ask the International Cycling Union to find new dates for the races.