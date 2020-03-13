Coronavirus: Giro d'Italia postponed after Hungary declares emergency

The race had been due to start on 3 April in Hungary

The Giro d'Italia has become the biggest cycling race postponed because of the coronavirus outbreak so far.

The race was scheduled to start in Hungary in May but the country has declared a state of emergency.

Race organisers say a decision on rescheduling the event will not be made before 3 April.

"All parties have agreed that they will work together to enable the Giro d'Italia to depart from Hungary at a later time," organisers RCS Sport said.

The first three stages of the 2020 Giro were planned to take place in Hungary, before moving to Italy for the final 18 stages.

Briton Simon Yates, who led the 2018 edition of the race for much of event before falling away late on, had been lined up to compete for his Mitchelton-Scott team, while Britain's Team Ineos were also due to take part.

Movistar's Richard Carapaz, who now rides for Team Ineos, won last year's event, becoming the first Ecuadorian rider to win one of the three Grand Tours - the others being the Tour de France and Vuelta a Espana.

Another prestigious cycling event, Milan-San Remo, has also been postponed because of Covid-19.

The eighth and final stage of Paris-Nice on Sunday has been cancelled too, but Friday and Saturday's stages will go ahead.