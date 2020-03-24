Fort William leg of Mountain Bike World Cup cancelled

Fort William regularly attracts big crowds for the mountain bike racing

The fifth round of the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup scheduled for 6 and 7 June in Fort William has been cancelled.

The Nevis Range has been staging World Cup races since 2002, with the longest downhill stretch on the circuit.

Up to 30,000 people were expected to attend the event over the weekend.

The UCI says it "shares the disappointment of the mountain bike community" after the decision taken due to the coronavirus outbreak.

It has also been announced that the fourth leg which was to take place in Nove Mesto na Morave, Czech Republic, on 22 and 24 May will be moved to another date.