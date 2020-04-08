Coronavirus: British Cycling to furlough 90 roles as CEO takes 10% pay cut

Olympic champion Jason Kenny won the men's keirin at this year's National Championships in Manchester

British Cycling has announced it will furlough 90 roles in anticipation of a £4m drop in revenue because of coronavirus.

Around a third of the workforce will be furloughed in April and May.

Chief executive Julia Harrington and members of the leadership team will take a 10% pay cut in May and June.

“Employees who are being furloughed are among those we will rely on to ensure our sport can return with strength,” Harrington said.

“And while they cannot work for British Cycling during this period, they are still part of our team."

Harrington also confirmed main sponsor HSBC UK will continue to back British Cycling throughout the “difficult times", with the deal set to end in December.

Britain's cycling team won 12 medals, six of which were gold, at the Rio 2016 Olympics but now have to wait an additional year to defend those titles, with the Toyko 2020 games moved to July 2021 because of the coronavirus outbreak.