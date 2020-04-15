Geraint Thomas: 2018 winner reluctantly backs fan-free 2020 Tour de France

Geraint Thomas (R) finished second at the 2019 Tour de France behind Ineos team-mate Egan Bernal (C)

Geraint Thomas would reluctantly accept the 2020 Tour de France taking place with no spectators present if it meant the event going ahead.

It is set to be postponed until August because of the coronavirus epidemic.

French authorities have said it may have to take place without fans and 2018 winner Thomas says it would still need 1,000 staff in place.

"I think the Tour is all about the fans and stuff as well, and the atmosphere on the road," said Thomas.

"But if it meant we could do it, then I'd obviously be, you would be keen to do it.

"But at the same time, even in the race, you know, it's 180 odd cyclists racing, and then... when it comes to staff and organisation there's going to be close to 1,000 people there."

The race was scheduled to run from 27 June to 19 July, but the coronavirus epidemic's impact on France means it is highly unlikely to take place then,

The 33-year-old Thomas, who has taken on a charity ride to raise money for the NHS, backs a postponement.

He said: "I think it'd be great if they get it to happen, if it goes ahead, postpone it until the end of August or something.

"The Tour de France is the pinnacle of cycling. It's what everybody knows.

"And if you can go ahead safely, then that'd be great for everyone."

With Team Ineos unable to race competitively or train together, Thomas has returned to Cardiff with wife Sara and six-month-old son Macs.

Thomas won the 2018 Tour de France and finished runner-up last year behind Ineos team-mate Egan Bernal.

The Giro d'Italia has already been called off this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, along with the 'monument' one-day races Milan-San Remo, Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix.

"I'm just praying and hoping it goes ahead at some point, that's the main thing for us," Thomas added.

"Obviously there's bigger things that need to be sorted out first, but as soon as it's safe and ready to go ahead we'd love it to happen.

"It's the pinnacle of the sport and what it's all about."