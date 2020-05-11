Remy di Gregorio: French rider banned for four years for EPO use
French rider Remy di Gregorio has been banned for four years for using a form of banned blood-boosting hormone EPO.
The 34-year-old was provisionally suspended in March 2018 after returning a positive test for darbepoetin during stage race Paris-Nice.
His ban starts from the date of the test so he will be suspended until 7 March 2022.
Di Gregorio was suspended by his team, now known as Nippo-Delko-One Provence, at the time of his positive test.
Erythropoietin, or EPO, is a hormone which can increase endurance. It is injected under the skin and stimulates red blood cell production, which speeds up the delivery of oxygen to muscles.