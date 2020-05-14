Last updated on .From the section Cycling

The Tour of Britain has been cancelled for 2020 because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The race was due to take place between 6-13 September but there are concerns over holding public events because of the spread of the virus.

The Women's Tour stage race in Britain and the Tour de Yorkshire have also been cancelled for 2020.

Organisers say the 2021 Tour of Britain will take place between 5-12 September and will use the same planned route.