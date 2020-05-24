Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Elynor Backstedt's father Magnus won Paris-Roubaix in 2004

British cyclist Elynor Backstedt has broken her leg in a training crash.

The Welsh 18-year-old, who is based in Belgium, suffered a spiral fracture of the tibia on Sunday.

Her team Trek-Segafredo said a decision on whether surgery is necessary will be made on Monday.

Backstedt, who won bronze in the women's junior time trial at the 2019 Road World Championships, is in her debut season as a professional on the women's World Tour.

She had only competed in two races in Belgium before the season was suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The women's World Tour is set to resume with Strade Bianche on 1 August, running until the Madrid Challenge by La Vuelta on 6-8 November.