Last updated on .From the section Cycling

"Sometimes you've just got to stop and enjoy the view" Chris Froome posted this idyllic picture for World Bicycle Day

Like most sport around the world, the cycling calendar has been affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Teams and riders from across the sport have had to keep themselves fit and entertained during the lockdown restrictions.

Cycling's three Grand Tour races, The Tour de France, Giro d'Italia and Vuelta a Espana, are due to be part of a packed schedule across three months from 1 August.

For now though, BBC Sport takes a look at what pro-cyclists and a Premier League footballer and a former Spice Girl have been up to since isolation began.

Where's the cowbell?

The absence of a roaring crowd is something most athletes will have to contend with once professional events start up again.

For Serge Pauwels of CCC, it meant having to do a little bit of improvisation during a training session to recreate that atmospheric buzz.

Help was on hand in the form of his two daughters, who cheered on the Belgian rider from mini deck chairs on the side of the road.

Bonus points would've been added for some cowbell action.

Pinot's pets

Pets have played a major part in households around the world as the lockdown rules came into place.

They love us unconditionally and have certainly been living the life with us permanently around.

All of them: Dogs, cats... goats.

Yep, that's right. For Thibaut Pinot, who rides for Groupama FDJ, it's a four-legged friend of a different variety who demands his affection.

"Containment day-34, all is well here," the 30-year-old Frenchman wrote on Instagram.

Who's a pretty cyclist?

Sticking with the animal theme...

Trek-Segafredo's Antonio Nibali has made a truly heart-warming gesture - whether intentional or not - in honour of fellow countryman and 2011 Giro d'Italia winner Michele Scarponi, who passed away after a training ride accident in 2017.

The parrot, called Frankie Luchetta, used to ride on the back of Scarponi - and Nibali has been more than happy to carry on the tradition.

Not sure he appreciated the peck on the helmet, when Frankie felt he was dragging his feet, though.

Riding with the stars

Other famous faces away from the world of cycling also love a bit of time spent out on the bike.

And if there's a chance to show your competitive prowess on two wheels, even better.

Sporty Spice Mel C has had a ringing endorsement before the a charity event this Sunday, which aims to raise enough money for 1,000 bikes for NHS workers.

The virtual cycling race, which also features the likes of Ryan Giggs, Andrew Flintoff and Steph Houghton, sees riders take part in a chase format, with everyone on the same 22km route and 'chased' by four-time Tour de France winner, Chris Froome.

Team Ineos' Froome has gone early and given his backing to the former Spice Girl singer...

And finally, 'The Egyptian King' has been peddling away during lockdown.

Liverpool and Egypt striker Mohamed Salah showed off his nifty ride while out and about around Merseyside as he awaits the restart of the Premier League on 17 June.