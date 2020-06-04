Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Great Britain's Joanna Rowsell Shand, who won Olympic gold in the women's team pursuit at London 2012 and Rio 2016, will provide commentary for the virtual event

BBC Sport will broadcast the V-Series Women's Tour from 17-19 June.

The cycling event will bring riders from around the world together for three stages of a virtual race on the RGT Cycling platform.

Classic routes from previous tours taking in Suffolk and Warwickshire will make up the first two stages, using 'magic road' software.

The final stage of the charity race, in aid of Mind and Breast Cancer Now, is 35 laps of London's Canary Wharf.

Fans can watch on the BBC Sport website, app and BBC iPlayer and enjoy commentary from Marty MacDonald and Great Britain's Olympic gold medallist Joanna Rowsell Shand.

The virtual tour has been created after the Women's Tour, which first ran in 2017, was cancelled for 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Organisers SweetSpot have applied to cycling's governing body the UCI to stage the next edition between 7-12 June, 2021.