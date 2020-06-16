Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Terpstra has won several World Tour races

Cyclist Niki Terpstra is in intensive care in hospital following a training crash in the Netherlands.

The Team Total Direct Energie rider sustained multiple injuries, but they are not thought to be life-threatening.

"Niki crashed hard today. He is not in mortal danger but will need time to recover," confirmed his wife Ramona Terpstra on Twitter. external-link

The Dutchman, 36, is reported to have swerved to avoid geese, causing him to hit a rock.

Terpstra spent most of his career at the top Belgian QuickStep team, winning monument classic races Paris-Roubaix in 2014 and the Tour of Flanders in 2018.